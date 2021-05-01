Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%.

Tenaris stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.38. 2,902,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,970. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

TS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.25 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.34.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

