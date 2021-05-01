Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 967,400 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the March 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLGT opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.79. Teligent has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teligent stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) by 1,266.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384,302 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Teligent worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 28.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

