Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.65-12.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.66. The company issued revenue guidance of +10.5-11.75% to $2.80-2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.Teleflex also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.650-12.850 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFX. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $460.44.

NYSE:TFX traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $422.48. 292,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $422.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.30.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

