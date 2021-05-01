Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.650-12.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.Teleflex also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.65-12.85 EPS.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $422.48. 292,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,682. The business has a 50-day moving average of $422.18 and a 200 day moving average of $393.30. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $460.44.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

