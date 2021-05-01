Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. Teleflex updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.650-12.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $12.65-12.85 EPS.

TFX traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $422.48. 290,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,682. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

TFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.44.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

