Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Teladoc Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

TDOC stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,087,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,456. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $147.71 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 0.30.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 504,182 shares of company stock valued at $95,486,862. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.84.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

