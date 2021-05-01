Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Teladoc Health in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the health services provider will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.31). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.84.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $172.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $147.71 and a one year high of $308.00.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $362,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 504,182 shares of company stock valued at $95,486,862 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 101.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 243.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

