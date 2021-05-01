Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Down 50.7% in April

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the March 31st total of 158,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of HQH stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 72,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,970. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $26.01.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 0.4% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 155,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 18.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.