Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Down 50.7% in April

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the March 31st total of 158,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of HQH stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 72,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,970. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $26.01.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.
About Tekla Healthcare Investors
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.