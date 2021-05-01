Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Given a C$55.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$55.00 price objective on Tecsys (TSE:TCS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Tecsys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a C$55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Laurentian raised their price target on Tecsys from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

TCS opened at C$45.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. The firm has a market cap of C$652.67 million and a P/E ratio of 116.59. Tecsys has a 52 week low of C$20.51 and a 52 week high of C$66.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.17.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$31.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tecsys will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.18%.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

