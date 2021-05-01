Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Shares Down 0.1%

Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $479.67 and last traded at $479.67. 253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $480.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tecan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.85.

Tecan Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics, and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business, Partnering Business, and Corporate.

