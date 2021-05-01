TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Oppenheimer

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s FY2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.40.

TEL opened at $134.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $66.61 and a 1 year high of $138.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ecofin Advisors Ltd lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 60,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 168,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 502,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,071,000 after buying an additional 20,945 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

