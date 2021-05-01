TD Securities Boosts Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$6.50

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Capstone Mining to C$4.80 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.24.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Shares of CS stock opened at C$5.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Capstone Mining has a one year low of C$0.48 and a one year high of C$5.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$866,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,794,000. Also, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 58,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total value of C$252,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,250.15. In the last three months, insiders sold 641,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,706.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.