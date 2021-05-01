TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Shares of CGBD stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $754.21 million, a P/E ratio of -80.94 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.48. TCG BDC has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.98.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.96 million. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. On average, research analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 71.51%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TCG BDC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 449,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TCG BDC by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in TCG BDC by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in TCG BDC by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

