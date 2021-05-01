Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.21. 1,168,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $390,726.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $216,212.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,905.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,050 shares of company stock worth $6,804,174 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMHC. B. Riley increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

