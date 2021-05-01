Taseko Mines (TGB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Taseko Mines to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $67.07 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Taseko Mines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TGB opened at $1.99 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $563.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

TGB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

