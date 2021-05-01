Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Raised by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,566 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $207.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.11. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.10 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

