Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,757 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPR opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.49. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $48.60.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global raised Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

