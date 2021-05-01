Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to announce sales of $76.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.87 million and the lowest is $75.40 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $72.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year sales of $339.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $335.10 million to $342.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $391.83 million, with estimates ranging from $375.60 million to $402.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $77.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million.

TRHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Truist lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $280,385.97. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 743,684 shares in the company, valued at $40,910,056.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,786 shares in the company, valued at $785,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,097 shares of company stock worth $2,279,466 over the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 741,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,783,000 after purchasing an additional 264,674 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $217,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $47.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

