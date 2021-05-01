T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.85 Billion

Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will report sales of $18.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.99 billion and the highest is $19.69 billion. T-Mobile US reported sales of $11.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year sales of $78.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.55 billion to $80.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $81.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.32 billion to $84.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.48.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 20.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,435.1% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 61,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 59,771 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 210,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $132.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $85.81 and a one year high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.45.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

