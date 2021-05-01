Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.85. 869,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,129. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.53. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $89.95.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 4,772,026 shares of company stock valued at $354,298,532 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

