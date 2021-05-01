Synchrony Financial Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

NYSE SYF opened at $43.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.