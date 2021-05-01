Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €112.00 by Berenberg Bank

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €112.00 ($131.76) price target by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €107.33 ($126.27).

Get Symrise alerts:

FRA:SY1 opened at €107.40 ($126.35) on Thursday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €105.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €105.22.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.