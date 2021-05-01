SYM FINANCIAL Corp Sells 739 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,835 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.7% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.49.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

