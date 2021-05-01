SwftCoin (SWFTC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14.96 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $24.34 million and $14.96 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00067722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00019639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00069087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $475.07 or 0.00826086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00095628 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00047360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

SwftCoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

