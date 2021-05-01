Swarm City (SWT) Price Reaches $0.0889 on Top Exchanges

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Swarm City has a total market cap of $758,638.32 and $643.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm City coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swarm City has traded up 22.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00070258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00019785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $493.55 or 0.00859029 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00066515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00095795 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00049028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

