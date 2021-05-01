Swapcoinz Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.53 Million (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001401 BTC on popular exchanges. Swapcoinz has a total market cap of $8.56 million and $1.53 million worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swapcoinz has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00063196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.13 or 0.00283120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $627.01 or 0.01088179 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.29 or 0.00724209 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00026050 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,578.30 or 0.99927218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.

