SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $560.00 to $590.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Financial Group traded as high as $586.26 and last traded at $584.23, with a volume of 879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $571.81.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIVB. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.50.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.90, for a total value of $2,472,851.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,847 shares of company stock worth $12,708,330. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,014,000 after purchasing an additional 426,124 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $112,609,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,148,000 after purchasing an additional 281,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after acquiring an additional 237,736 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $519.23 and its 200-day moving average is $430.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

