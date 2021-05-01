SureRemit (RMT) Price Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. SureRemit has a market cap of $6.73 million and $100,032.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00063373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.00283241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.42 or 0.01079200 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00026301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $419.33 or 0.00723576 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,617.03 or 0.99421658 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

