Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. On average, analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SHO opened at $13.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

