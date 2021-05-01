Suncor Energy (SU) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Suncor Energy to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Suncor Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

