SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. Purchases 7,200 Shares

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,162.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE SXC opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $559.64 million, a P/E ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SXC. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 1,453,035 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,087,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after acquiring an additional 765,355 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 306.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 838,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 632,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,081,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,906,000 after purchasing an additional 451,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

