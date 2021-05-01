Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $183.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

SUI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.86.

SUI opened at $166.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.04 and its 200-day moving average is $147.55. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $167.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

