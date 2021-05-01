Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.920-6.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.570-1.630 EPS.

SUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.86.

NYSE SUI traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.46. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $167.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 105.25, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

