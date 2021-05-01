Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 421 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JLL opened at $187.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $188.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.81.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

