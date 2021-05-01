Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 18,993 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 36.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,993 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $22,904,000. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after buying an additional 640,255 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after buying an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.62. 107,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,337,828. The company has a market capitalization of $125.54 billion, a PE ratio of -71.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $83.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.18.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

