Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,710 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,413 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in General Motors by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,388.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 26,475 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 25,411 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 96.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 53.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 672.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,599 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average is $48.49. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.