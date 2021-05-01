Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Truist Financial by 11.9% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 87,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $22,899,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.61. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

