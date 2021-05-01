Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 121.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $171.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $176.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.87.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

