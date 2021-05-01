Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.20 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Southern by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in The Southern by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in The Southern by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in The Southern by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $66.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.71.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

