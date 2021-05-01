Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,411 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,757,000 after acquiring an additional 85,935 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 82,422 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

