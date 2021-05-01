SUKU (SUKU) Market Cap Reaches $75.92 Million

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, SUKU has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. SUKU has a market cap of $75.92 million and $795,540.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,900,003 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

