Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Subsea 7 stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.15.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

