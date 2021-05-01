Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Update

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Studio City International stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,396. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17. Studio City International has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market cap of $895.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -0.84.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.28).

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

