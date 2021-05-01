Stryker Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stryker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.09. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.36 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYK has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.96.

Shares of SYK opened at $262.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.50. Stryker has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

