Strs Ohio Sells 5,167 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $11,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,322,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $301,006,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,844,000 after buying an additional 753,492 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,340,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Yum! Brands by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,675,000 after buying an additional 509,205 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $119.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.94.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

