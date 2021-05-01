Strs Ohio Sells 21,183 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,183 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $10,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 51.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. III Capital Management lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.7% during the third quarter. III Capital Management now owns 53,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.1% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 51,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average is $42.07. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

