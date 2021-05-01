Strs Ohio Increases Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 505,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $14,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSC. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

In other news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WSC stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

