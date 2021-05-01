StrongHands (SHND) Price Hits $0.0001

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. StrongHands has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $5,944.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StrongHands has traded up 39.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,491,325,393 coins and its circulating supply is 17,078,131,039 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

