Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.0% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in PepsiCo by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in PepsiCo by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,512 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $144.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $199.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

