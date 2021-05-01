StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other StoneCastle Financial news, Director Praag Michael Van acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $220,311 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 26,177 shares during the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BANX stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80. StoneCastle Financial has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $130.65 million, a P/E ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 0.76.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

